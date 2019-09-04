Russia looks to expand scientific cooperation with China, Japan, Mongolia

"We have great working relations with the leadership of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese scientific community. Recently, Bai Chunli, the President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, paid a visit to Moscow, we signed a cooperation agreement. It is planned that a RAS delegation will pay a working visit to China this November," he said.

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) is planning to arrange extensive cooperation with the scientific circles in Japan, China and Mongolia, a regular trip of the RAS leadership to China can take place in November, RAS President Alexander Sergeyev told TASS during the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF),

Indian prime minister arrives in Vladivostok to take part in EEF, meet with Putin

According to Sergeyev, Russian and Japanese scientists can come up with joint projects to hold scientific research on the Sakhalin Island.

"One of the promising areas of cooperation with Japanese scientists are scientific projects on Sakhalin. We are in serious talks now of signing a scientific cooperation agreement with the University of Tokyo," he said.

He also announced that the RAS leadership will visit Ulan Bator to discuss development and expansion of the scientific cooperation between the two countries.

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is held in Vladivostok on September 4-6 and will welcome more than 30,000 people. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.