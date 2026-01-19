Rosoboronexport to discuss at UMEX 2026 Russian unmanned technologies

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosoboronexport weapons exporter (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will hold a public presentation on Russian unmanned systems at the UMEX 2026 international exhibition in Abu Dhabi, the company’s press service reported.

"On January 21, a public presentation dedicated to modern Russian systems with unmanned aerial vehicles and loitering munitions will be held at the Rosoboronexport booth," the press service reported.

Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev said that prospects for cooperation with partners are planned to be discussed during the presentation. "We’ll align positions with our partners on current projects and tell them about the development of unmanned technologies in Russia. We’ll discuss prospects for cooperation, including a new area – military-technological partnerships for products of the Russian national defense industry," Mikheev was quoted by the press service as saying.

The press service added that as part of the exhibition’s business program, Rosoboronexport will hold meetings and negotiations with delegations from Middle Eastern countries, as well as other countries participating in the world’s leading forum dedicated to unmanned systems.