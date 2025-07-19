Ukrainian troops facing threat of being surrounded in Konstantinovka — newspaper

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are facing the threat of being surrounded by Russian forces near the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the New York Times writes.

According to the paper, Russian forces have created a 16-kilometer pocket around Konstantinovka, partly surrounding it from the east, south and west. Russia now controls more than two-thirds of the Donetsk People’s Republic, "the main theater of the ground war," the New York Times notes.

In addition, the newspaper points out that the Russian army is advancing in the Dneporpetvosk and Sumy regions.

Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the Donetsk leader, told TASS earlier Russian troops had taken the road connecting Konstantinovka and Druzhkovka under fire control. He stressed that the Ukrainian forces stationed in Konstantinovka were now in a killing area.