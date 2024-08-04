Russia’s East battlegroup defeats four Ukrainian brigades

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s East battlegroup defeated four Ukrainian brigades, the enemy lost up to 95 servicemen and two ammunition depots, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s East battlegroup occupied more advantageous positions, defeated the servicemen and equipment of the 78th mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 1st tank brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the 128th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Vodyanoye, Zolotaya Niva, and Storozhevoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 95 servicemen, one tank, three vehicles, two Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery pieces, one UK-made 155mm FH-70 howitzer, one 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

Russia’s air defense systems shot down Ukrainian Su-27

Russia’s air defense systems downed a Su-27 of the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

At the same time, Russian air defense systems destroyed 162 drones, including 82 drones outside the special military operation zone, over the past day.

Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup destroys three Ukrainian ammunition depots

Units of Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup destroyed three ammunition depots and up to 75 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 75 servicemen, seven vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station. Three ammunition depots were destroyed," the report said.

According to the Ministry, units of the Dnepr battlegroup inflicted losses on formations of the 103rd and 108th territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Belogorie in the Zaporozhye region and Kazatskoe in the Kherson region.

Russia’s Center group liberates Novoselovka Pervaya settlement in DPR

Russia’s Center battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novoselovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the Center battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Novoselovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People's Republic. Formations of the 31st, 32nd mechanized, 1st tank, 95th airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 109th territorial defense brigade were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Toretsk, Nikolaevka, Druzhba and Rozovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. A counterattack by the Liut assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine was also repelled," the ministry said.

Russia’s North battlegroup defeats four Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov region

Russia’s North battlegroup defeated four enemy brigades in one day and repulsed two counterattacks - the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 190 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s North battlegroup defeated the personnel and equipment of the 42nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 36th marine brigade, the 106th and 129th territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Staritsa, Vovchansk in the Kharkov region, Miropolye and Basovka in the Sumy region. Two counter-attacks of the enemy assault groups were repelled. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 190 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, and six pickup trucks," the Ministry said.

Ukraine’s losses in Russia’s West group zone reach 490 servicemen and three tanks

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the zone of Russia’s West battlegroup over the past day amounted to 490 servicemen and three tanks, including two German Leopard tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The units of Russia’s West battlegroup have taken up more advantageous positions. The formations of the 107th, 112th, 114th and 116th territorial defense brigades were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Tabayevka, Glushkovka in the Kharkov region, as well as Makeyevka in the Lugansk People's Republic. The counter-attack of the assault group of the 54th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was repelled. The enemy lost up to 490 servicemen, three tanks, including two German Leopard tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, two US M113 armored personnel carriers, and eight vehicles," the ministry said.

The ministry added that two US-made M777 155-mm howitzers, two US-made M198 155-mm howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 gun, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun, and two Nota and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations were destroyed in the counterattack. Two ammunition depots were also destroyed.

Ukraine lost up to 690 servicemen in Russia’s South group zone

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 690 servicemen over the past day as a result of the actions of Russia’s South battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The units of Russia’s South battlegroup improved their tactical situation, defeated the personnel and equipment of the 53rd, 54th and 100th mechanized, 81st airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the 117th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Kalinovo, Krasnogorovka, Seversk, and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People's Republic. A counterattack of the assault group of the 5th assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was repelled," the Ministry said.

Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian warehouses with fuel, UAVs

Russian troops have hit Ukrainian warehouses with fuel and UAVs, as well as enemy forces and military equipment in 146 districts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery groups of the Russian Armed Forces hit the following: AN/MPQ-65 radar station of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, a fuel depot, a storage depot for unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as station sites of enemy servicemen and military equipment in 146 districts," the Ministry said.