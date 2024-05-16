Russian troops, National Guard ensure safe rotation of IAEA mission at ZNPP

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces and National Guard troops ensured a safe rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Russian Armed Forces, together with the National Guard troops, ensured another safe rotation of IAEA mission observers at the Zaporozhye NPP. For security reasons, a ceasefire regime was declared along the entire convey route from the designated crossing point […], which was strictly complied with by all Russian servicemen," the Defense Ministry said.

An undetonated munition from an earlier Ukrainian shelling was found near the road during survey, and was detonated to ensure safe passage.