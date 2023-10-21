Russian air defenses intercept four HARM missiles, two Neptune cruise missiles

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted four HARM anti-radiation missiles and two Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 23 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near Belogorovka, Berestovoye and Spornoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Verkhnekamenka and Zolotaryovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Ulyanovka in the Zaporozhye Region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 504 aircraft, 253 helicopters, 8,127 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 missile systems, 12,828 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,166 multiple rocket launchers, 6,843 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,515 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.