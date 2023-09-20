Shoigu visits exhibition in Tehran to see Iranian missiles, drones on display

TEHRAN, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Wednesday visited an exhibition of the Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), where products of the country’s defense-industrial complex are on display, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"The Russian defense minister saw missile weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as Iranian-made air defense equipment," the news release reads.

The IRGC exhibition of weapons and military equipment in Tehran presents the achievements of Iran's aerospace industry. The latest models of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missile weapons in service with the country's Aerospace Forces are on display. In particular, tactical missile systems, as well as long-and medium-range ballistic missiles are demonstrated. The exposition includes seized UAVs of US manufacture.

Shoigu made a note in the book of honorary guests.