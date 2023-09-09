Battlegroup East destroys two Ukrainian strongholds north of Nikolskoye — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s eastern battlegroup destroyed two Ukrainian strongholds north of Nikolskoye, as well as a number of ammunition depots in the South Donetsk area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"Two nationalist strongholds in the area north of Nikolskoye were destroyed during an attack. Artillery fire destroyed ammunition depots in the area of Konstantinovka, north of Vladimirovka and in the area of Uglesborochnaya," Chekhov said. According to him, the sites of temporary deployment of the 72nd Ukrainian mechanized brigade in Vodyanoye, places of accumulation of Ukrainian servicemen in the areas of Urozhaynoye and Novodonetskoye were also hit.