Russian air defenses intercept eight US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

