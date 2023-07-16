Ceasefire violation reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. One ceasefire violation was reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers, the Russian defense ministry said in a regular bulletin on the activities of the peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on Sunday.

"A ceasefire violation was reported in the Askeran district. No casualties were reported," it said, adding that a probe is underway.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, patrols were conducted along three routes in the Mardakert, Martuni, and Shusha districts.