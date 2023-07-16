Russian forces seize control of important spot near Antonovsky Bridge — governor

GENICHESK, July 16. /TASS/. Russian forces have taken control of the most important spot near the Antonovsky Bridge in the Kherson Region, Kherson Region Interim Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS on Sunday.

"The remainder of Ukrainian militants has been blocked at the country houses near the Antonovsky Bridge downstream of the Dnieper and pushed in between the river and marshland. The territory where the bridge connects with the land has been mopped up of them. That’s the most tactically important spot, as it’s the only place from where an offensive could advance inland. It’s under full control of our troops," he said.

Ukraine could have lost at least 100 soldiers killed and more than 100 wounded during battles near the Antonovsky Bridge in the Kherson Region, Saldo also said.

"Tentatively, the enemy lost at least a hundred militants killed and more than a hundred wounded at the spot right near the bridge and at the country houses. Add to that the ones who were eliminated on the right bank and those who drowned while crossing the river," he said.