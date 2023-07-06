Lukashenko says no final decision yet on stationing Wagner PMC troops in Belarus

MINSK, July 6. /TASS/. Belarus has offered the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) the use of mothballed military bases on its soil, but the PMC has its own vision, and the issue has yet to be decided, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with foreign and Belarusian media on Thursday.

"We are not setting up any camps; we have offered them the use of a number of former military bases that were built in the Soviet era. <...> But Wagner PMC has its own vision of how they would like to station their troops. Naturally, I am not going to share this vision with you," he said, adding that there are more than 100 such decommissioned military bases, camps and training grounds across Belarus.

No final decision has been made yet on whether to redeploy or station Wagner troops in Belarus, he emphasized.