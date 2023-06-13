Russian National Guard unit finds large arms cache in Donetsk People’s Republic

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Russian National Guard have uncovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, left behind by the armed forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the National Guard’s press service has told TASS.

"The special unit of the Russian National Guard discovered over 70 antitank guided missiles, four MLRS rockets, three anti-tank missile launchers, 200 shells and mines, more than 70 hand grenades," the press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also, Russian National Guard members have found three hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and 230 rounds for them, a flamethrower, several guns, explosives and over 23,000 cartridges of various caliber in various caches.