MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The artillery of Russia’s battlegroup West disrupted three attempts by Ukraine to rotate its troops near Kupyansk, said Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s spokesman.

"The artillery of the battlegroup West conducted military operations to disrupt three attempts by Ukraine to rotate its troops near Kupyansk, at frontline positions in the line of defense held by the 6th Combined Arms Army and the 1st Tank Army," he said.

He also said that frontline fighter-bombers Su-34, attack helicopters Ka-52 and Mi-28 carried out missile and bomb strikes on a temporary location, a cluster of troops, weapons and military equipment of the 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades and territorial defense units.

Also, near the village of Novomlynsk, artillery and anti-tank missile systems of the 6th Combined Arms Army destroyed a squad of enemy personnel. The Msta-S self-propelled artillery unit under the command of junior sergeant Alexander Chuiko destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system near the settlement of Revucheye.

According to Zybinsky, a Buk air defense missile system destroyed a HIMARS rocket, and a Tor air defense missile system hit two Elf reconnaissance drones near the village of Tokarevka. Also, during reconnaissance and search operations, a special operations squad detected and destroyed 2 tanks and up to 10 militants on the northern outskirts of the village of Ogurtsovo.