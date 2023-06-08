Kiev attempted attack with 1,500 troops in Zaporozhye area, says Russian defense chief

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Up to 1,500 Ukrainian troops attempted to attack Russian forces in the Zaporozhye area but the enemy’s advance was halted, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday.

"At 1:30 a.m., the enemy made an attempt with up to 1,500 troops and 150 pieces of armor from the 47th mechanized brigade to break through our defense," Shoigu said.

Russia’s reconnaissance timely detected the enemy, following which artillery, aircraft and anti-tank forces delivered a pre-emptive strike on the Ukrainian troops, the defense chief said.

"The enemy was halted in all the four directions and retreated with heavy casualties," Shoigu said.

"As a result of a two-hour battle, the enemy lost 30 tanks, 11 infantry fighting vehicles and up to 350 personnel," the Russian defense chief said.

Therefore, the Ukrainian army’s specially trained reserves failed to achieve the objective of breaking through Russian lines in the Zaporozhye area, Shoigu said.

During the last 24-hour period, on June 7, the Ukrainian military lost 945 personnel, 33 tanks, 28 infantry fighting vehicles, 38 armored combat vehicles, three Krab motorized artillery systems and other armaments, the Russian defense chief specified.