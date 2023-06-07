Hybrid war against Union State of Russia, Belarus gaining momentum — Belarusian official

MINSK, June 7. /TASS/. The hybrid war that the West started against the Union State of Russia and Belarus is gaining momentum, said Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich.

"The hybrid war that has been unleashed against the Union State is gaining momentum. The challenges and threats that are now threatening the security and national interests of our countries require immediate action and quick decision-making," he said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev in Minsk.

Volfovich has expressed confidence that the annual consultations of the staff of the security councils of the Russia and Belarus, which were held in Minsk on Wednesday, will help with making decisions aimed at strengthening the defense capabilities of the two countries.