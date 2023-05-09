Battlegroup West destroyed two Ukrainian hit squads — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian servicemen from the Battlegroup West have destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance teams in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said.

"During the combat operations in the Kupyansk area, servicemen of the Battlegroup West detected and destroyed two sabotage and reconnaissance teams of the enemy from 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and disrupted three attempts of Ukrainian army units change at frontline positions near Dvurechnoye, Timkovka and Tabaevka settlements over 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Army aviation’s Ka-52 and M-28 helicopter crews delivered strikes against concentration areas of 119th and 127th separate territorial defense brigades in the vicinity of Krasny Khutor, Veselovka, and Okhrimovka villages, he added.