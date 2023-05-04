Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian mortar teams in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 4. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian mortar teams in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services told reporters on Thursday.

"At night, artillery fire near the settlement of Antonovka destroyed a 120mm mortar team with ammunition. Yesterday, artillery fire near the settlement of Ponyatovka destroyed a 120mm mortar crew with ammunition," the spokesman said.

The Russian artillery strikes killed seven and wounded another seven Ukrainian soldiers, the spokesman said.