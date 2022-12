MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down two Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov announced on Saturday.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down two Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force in the areas of the settlements of Novovasilievka and Novoekonomicheskoe of the Donetsk People's Republic," Konashenkov said.