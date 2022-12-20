Strategic deterrence measures allow Minsk to control situation — Defense Ministry

MINSK, December 20. /TASS/. The situation near the borders of Belarus is complicated, but the strategic deterrence measures implemented by the country's leadership demonstrate its readiness to defend the republic, Major-General Leonid Kasinsky, head of the main department for ideological work at the Belarusian Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"The situation is complicated, but under control. The strategic deterrence measures implemented by the state demonstrate the readiness of the Belarusian army to defend the country," the ministry's press service quoted him as saying.

Kasinsky attended an advisory council meeting of the commissioner for religious and ethnic affairs in Minsk and informed representatives of religious denominations about the military and political situation in the region and the measures that are being taken to ensure national security. He "spoke about a build-up in the military presence of the armed forces of NATO countries in Europe, as well as an increase in operational and combat training activities of the armed forces of NATO countries, including in proximity to Belarus."

"Separately, he mentioned the situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian section of the border. The aide to the defense minister also informed the audience about the formation of terrorist organizations in neighboring territories and the anti-Belarusian media campaign," the ministry’s press service said.

Earlier, the ministry repeatedly stated that Minsk, in the context of the establishment by NATO countries of attack capabilities on the borders of the republic, reserves the right to take pre-emptive measures of strategic deterrence.