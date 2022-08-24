Russia says Ukrainian forces mined approaches to school in Dnepropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, on Wednesday said the Ukrainian armed forces mined approached to a school in the village of Vysshetarasovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region but didn’t warn the local population.

"Units of the armed forces of Ukraine set up a stronghold, artillery positions and ammunition depots on the territory of a rural school In Vyssheterarasopvka, Dnepropetrovsk Region, while the approaches to the building were mined, but the local population was not warned about it," he said.

In addition, he said militants of territorial defense units have set up a stronghold in a dormitory building (Pogorelova Street) in Kharkov, a large number of armored vehicles were deployed on the adjacent territory, while local residents were forbidden to leave their homes, and all attempts of the citizens to evacuate to safe places were decisively suppressed.