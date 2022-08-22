Over 446 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, LPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. More than 446 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in Ukraine’s south and in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

"Six humanitarian operations were conducted in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions during the past day. A total of 446.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 58,319.4 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,489 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that more than 60,100 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been raised by Russia’s executive authorities jointly with Russian regions, public organizations and patriotic movements.

He also said that six humanitarian operations were conducted in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and in the Kharkov and Kherson regions on August 22. A total of 511.4 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered.