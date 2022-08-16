Russian military brass, defense firm ink deal on advanced Sarmat ICBMs

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry signed a contract on the delivery of the latest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) to the country's Strategic Missile Force at a ceremony held at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum on Tuesday.

"A state contract is being signed on the production and delivery of the Sarmat strategic missile system," it was announced at the ceremony.

The contract was signed by Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko and CEO of the Makeyev State Rocket Center Vladimir Degtyar.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in June that the first Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system would go on combat alert in Russia at the end of 2022.

The Sarmat ICBM was developed at the Makeyev State Rocket Center and is manufactured at the Krasmash enterprise (both are part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos). In experts’ estimates, the RS-28 Sarmat is capable of delivering a MIRVed warhead weighing up to 10 tonnes to any location worldwide both over the North and South Poles.

Russia successfully test-launched its Sarmat ICBM for the first time from the Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk Region in the country’s north on April 20. The launch confirmed all the ICBM’s designed characteristics at all the stages of its flight. Currently, the Uzhur missile formation in the Krasnoyarsk Region is preparing to arm its forward regiment with the state-of-the-art Sarmat ICBMs.