Ukrainian army sets up positions in Dnepr’s schools, Artyomovsk’s waterworks — top brass

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalist formations deployed their units and set up artillery positions at two schools in Dnepr, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Tuesday.

"In Dnepr, on the premises of Schools No. 98 (Karagandinskaya Street) and No. 129 (Kosmonavtov Street), the units and armored equipment of nationalist formations have been deployed, artillery positions and arms depots have been set up while the residents of the nearby buildings had not been evacuated," said Mizintsev who also heads Russia’s Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to the military official, a temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian armed formations was set up on the premises of a water treatment plant in Artyomovsk in the DPR. "The artillery and MLRS positions have been set up on the adjacent territory," he added.