Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers perform scheduled flight over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers performed a scheduled flight over the Barents Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic long-range missile-carrying bombers performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

MiG-31 fighter jets of the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense Army escorted the bombers during the flight that lasted over seven hours, the ministry said.

The crews of Russian long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and the Pacific Ocean. The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces perform all the flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, the Defense Ministry stressed.