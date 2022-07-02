Russian army destroys 1,430 drones since start of Ukraine operation - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 227 aircraft and 1,430 drones since the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Since the start of the special military operation, a total of 227 aircraft, 134 helicopters, 1,430 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 air defense missile systems, 3,886 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 702 multiple rocket launchers, 3,073 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 3,954 military motor vehicles," he specified.