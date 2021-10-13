Russia unveils cutting-edge no recoil optical sight for large-caliber machine guns

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Zverev Krasnogorsk Factory outside Moscow (part of the Shvabe Holding within the state tech corporation Rostec) has developed state-of-the-art Zenit PO 3-12x50 optical sights for large-caliber machine guns, Company CEO Alexander Novikov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The sight, with the option of modifying the power scope to 12x magnification, possesses all the parameters for delivering quick and accurate sniper fire from a Kord large-caliber machine gun," the chief executive said.

The sight’s ballistic data entry system that gauges a distance or an angle of the target spot enables a combatant to quickly and accurately alter shooting parameters, he specified.

"If a combatant gets target acquisition of a distance of, say, 1,200m, he sets 1,200 meters on the reticle and the sight mark is instantly adjusted for the desired range," he explained.

As the Zverev Krasnogorsk Factory told TASS, the new Zenit optical sights equipped with a bracket for mounting on a Picatinny rail, withstand a recoil of the largest and most widely used weapon calibers, including .338 and 50.BMG (12.7mm) guns.

The Krasnogorsk Factory is set to feature all of its latest sights at the ORELEXPO 2021 international arms and hunting show that will run in Moscow on October 14-17.