Defense contractor develops series of remote-controlled combat modules for Russian Navy

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. The Uralvagonzavod Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has developed a series of remote-controlled combat modules for Russian Navy ships, the defense manufacturer’s press office told TASS at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum on Wednesday.

"The Burevestnik Central Research Institute (integrated into Uralvagonzavod) has developed a broad range of 7.62mm, 12.7mm and 30mm remote-controlled combat modules for carriers of various designation. Most modules will be manufactured in several modifications, including the seaborne version," Uralvagonzavod informed.

Currently, 12.7mm DUBM DPV-RBP seaborne modules have been created for naval patrol boats and ships and the 30mm 32V01 module modification, the press office said.

"The seaborne DPV-RBP version takes into account the specifics of integrating electronic equipment and the sighting/observation system into the shipborne control technology and stipulates mandatorily reinforcing the hardware protective cover’s resistance to the aggressive impact of sea water and outer coating special camouflaging," the press office said in a statement.

"The same applies to the 30mm shipborne combat module that is a seaborne modification of the 32V01 overland combat module with stabilized armaments and the automatic target tracker and also its version with the overhead weapons system," Uralvagonzavod said.

Most modules have passed autonomous tests confirming their compliance with the stated requirements and are at the final stages of state trials as part of carriers, including ships, it added.

"Some modules have been serially produced or are at the stage of their preparation for production," the press office added.

The Burevestnik Central Research Institute is Russia’s largest enterprise engaged in developing tube artillery.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.