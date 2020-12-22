Russian paratroopers’ air-droppable artillery gun enters preliminary trials

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Lotos air-droppable self-propelled artillery gun developed by the Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Building (TsNIITochMash, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) for the Airborne Force has entered preliminary trials, the Rostec press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Lotos will demonstrate its operation on the move, afloat and in air-dropping. Out of 600 km of its run, soil roads will account for 50% and cobblestone and rubble roads for 30% and the vehicle will cover 10% of the distance on cross-country terrain. The trials will particularly help assess the self-propelled gun’s capabilities for overcoming various obstacles," the press office quoted Rostec Industrial Director for the Armament Cluster Bekkhan Ozdoyev as saying.

The combat vehicle will also fire 300 shots. "The firing trials will check the maximum and minimum ranges and the accuracy of fire on the terrain, the accuracy and density of shots by direct fire and the rate of fire by various munitions," Rostec explained.

Overall, the program of preliminary trials includes over 80 points. Specialists will determine and evaluate the prototype’s tactical and technical and operational characteristics, its compliance with the specifications and work out recommendations for state trials, the press office said.

The Lotos self-propelled artillery gun has been developed on the basis of the BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicle. The self-propelled artillery vehicle is outfitted with a combat module with a 120mm gun that features highly automated operations of preparing for and delivering fire. The vehicle weighs no more than 18 tonnes, can develop a maximum speed of 70 km/h, has a 450hp engine and a cruising range of no less than 500 km.

The Lotos self-propelled artillery vehicle has a combat team of four. Its rate of fire is 6-8 shots per minute and its firing range is up to 13 km.

The Lotos self-propelled artillery gun successfully completed acceptance trials in November. TsNIITochMash military representatives confirmed the prototype’s compliance with the working design documentation and the vehicle’s readiness for preliminary trials.