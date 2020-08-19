Caspian Flotilla lands amphibious assault force in southern Russia drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 19. /TASS/. Marine infantry units of Russia’s Southern Military District supported by Caspian Flotilla ships eliminated a notional enemy’s force and retained a bridgehead during drills in the Republic of Dagestan in the North Caucasus, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Marine infantry units, ships and boats of the Caspian Flotilla of the Southern Military District are holding an exercise to land an amphibious assault force onto an unequipped shore. The exercise involves about 500 marines, 10 ships, boats and vessels and over 30 items of automobile and special equipment of the Caspian Flotilla," the press office said in a statement.

The personnel of marine infantry’s amphibious assault companies landed onto the coast from Mi-8 military transport helicopters in their full combat gear and captured the landing bridgehead, providing a possibility for a tactical maneuver by the amphibious assault main forces, the statement says.

Following this, the marine infantry battalions eliminated the notional enemy’s anti-amphibious defense forces and retained the bridgehead. Simulation means, smoke bombs, blank cartridges and charges simulating artillery blasts were used in the drills to create a situation close to a real combat environment, the press office specified.

The Caspian Flotilla ships provided artillery support for the advancing troops and landed the tactical amphibious assault main forces, it said.

The exercise aims to prepare the personnel of marine infantry battalions and Caspian Flotilla ships for the Kavkaz-2020 (Caucasus-2020) strategic command and staff drills, the press office said.