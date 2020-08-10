Russia’s Su-27 fighter jet scrambled to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. A Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet of Russia’s Southern Military District was scrambled to intercept two US spy planes over the Black Sea, the National Defense Control Center reported on Monday.

Russia’s Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea

The Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border on August 10, the center said.

"A Su-27 fighter of the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the targets," it said.

The targets were identified as a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

"After the spy planes moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield," the National Defense Control Center said.

The Russian fighter’s flight proceeded in compliance with the international rules of using the airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center stressed.

A Su-27 plane from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled on August 9 to intercept a US Navy EP-3E ARIES electronic surveillance aircraft. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed.