Russian National Guard says 8 terrorists were eliminated in 2020 in North Caucasus

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Eight terrorists were neutralized and more than 30 terrorist infrastructure facilities were destroyed in Russia’s North Caucasus with participation of the National Guard in the first six months of 2020, the guard’s press service told TASS Monday.

"Army units and subdivisions making up the Unified Group of Forces in close cooperation with other law enforcement agencies neutralized eight terrorists and detected and destroyed 31 terrorist infrastructure facilities, more than 2,000 armaments, 27 air shells, 35 grenades, 632 mines, 18 homemade explosive devices were defused, while more than 250 small arms and hunting weapons were confiscated," TASS was told.

The press service also noted that the Russian National Guard participated in detentions of more than 28 criminal gang members and their accomplices, more than 240 wanted people, while eight of them were wanted internationally and 233 had arrest warrants issued in Russia.

The National Guard also added that the Unified Group of Forces’ command recently took stock of the operational and fighting activities for the first six months of 2020.