Reconnaissance squads reveal concealed enemy force with latest radar in Urals drills

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Reconnaissance squads of an armored division from the Central Military District practiced detecting a notional enemy’s manpower and disguised hardware with the latest Sobolyatnik short-range radar system during drills in the Chelyabinsk Region, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"The reconnaissance groups that moved stealthily on the terrain prepared and camouflaged the positions of the teams of Sobolyatnik short-range reconnaissance systems and switched to observation tasks. With the help of the station’s software and hardware, the teams’ operators categorized the targets, dividing them into the notional enemy’s manpower and armor, transmitting the data to the artillery’s command post," the press office said in a statement.

After detecting the targets, the troops delivered an artillery strike against the enemy forces, the statement says.

"After comparing the available data with the obtained coordinates, the amassments of enemy manpower and armor were eliminated during an artillery strike and reconnaissance and search operations by forward scout and attack groups armed with Kalashnikov machine-guns and AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launchers, according to the statement.

The drills that ended on Tuesday involved over 500 personnel, including the teams of unmanned aerial vehicles, communications, electronic warfare and engineering troops.

The Sobolyatnik station is a multi-functional detection system capable of spotting small-size objects at a distance of dozens of kilometers. The system has small dimensions and weight parameters and can be employed to detect and automatically track up to 20 targets and to adjust artillery fire.