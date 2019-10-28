Russian missile corvette Ingushetia tests shipborne air defense weapons during trials

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The crew of the small missile corvette Ingushetia checked the operation of its shipborne anti-aircraft systems in simulated defense against a Su-30SM fighter jet of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation during shipbuilders’ sea trials, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The crew of a Su-30SM fighter jet of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation held a training exercise with the crew of the small missile ship Ingushetia as part of the shipbuilders’ sea trials. During the shipbuilders’ sea trials, the aircraft’s crew made an approach for notional bombing against the warship to check its air target detection systems," the press office said in a statement.

The crews of the shipborne air defense systems accomplished assignments to detect, track and notionally strike air targets, the statement says.

The drills of the Ingushetia crew and the Su-30SM fighter jet are an integral part of the plan for holding the new warship’s sea trials and have been conducted for the first time, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office stressed.

The small missile ship Ingushetia has been built for the Black Sea Fleet and is the eighth Project 21631 ‘Buyan-M’ vessel. The new warship was floated out in June 2019.

Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships are outfitted with the latest artillery, missile, anti-saboteur, air defense and radio-technical armament, including the most advanced Kalibr-NK precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets. Buyan-M warships are designated to defend and protect the state’s economic zone.