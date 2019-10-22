Army aviation brigade in Urals to get four Mi-24P attack helicopters

YEKATERINBURG, October 22. /TASS/. Four Mil Mi-24P strike helicopters will arrive for the Central Military District’s army aviation brigade stationed in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals by the end of October, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The arrival of four multirole strike helicopters will complete the process of forming a squadron of Mi-24P gunships. The rotorcraft crews will be accomplishing missions in flight tactical drills and will also be employed in various tactical exercises, from the company to the brigade level," the press office said in a statement.

The pilots of the Mi-24P squadron have gained theoretical knowledge and practical skills at the combat training center for the army aviation flight personnel in the Tver Region in central Russia, the statement says.

In September, the army aviation brigade in the Sverdlovsk Region received one Mi-24P gunship.

The Mi-24P is a heavy upgrade of the domestically produced Mi-24 helicopter. The helicopter’s armament includes 23mm twin-barrel automatic guns placed in a nacelle under the wing. The gunship can carry up to 2.5 tonnes of underslung bomb armament weighing from 50 to 500 kilograms.