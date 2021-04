NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. Anthony Hopkins has won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in The Father and Frances McDorman took home the Best Actress trophy for her work in Nomadland.

Nomadland also won in the Best Picture and Best Director categories.

Yuh-Jung Youn has won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role in Minari and Daniel Kaluuya earlier took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Judas and the Black Messiah.