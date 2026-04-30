Turkish Parliament calls Israel's attack on Sumud Flotilla war crime

ISTANBUL, April 30. /TASS/. The Turkish Parliament has condemned Israel's actions against the Global Sumud Flotilla, calling them a war crime. The statement, adopted unanimously by Turkish lawmakers, calls for the immediate release of 175 pro-Palestinian activists, 20 of whom are Turkish citizens.

"By attacking the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian and peace initiative, in international waters, Israel has once again recklessly violated international law, adding a new crime to the genocide and war crimes it is committing. This act of piracy is a blatant war crime. "We warn Israel, which has exceeded all limits of human tolerance, and call on it to immediately release the forcibly detained activists and our citizens," reads a statement signed by Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

Turkish parliamentarians called on their foreign counterparts, parliamentary assemblies, and international organizations to take a joint position to end "the occupation, genocide, and apartheid crimes that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people," ensure continued access to humanitarian aid for Palestine, and hold Israel accountable for its crimes against humanity.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry also condemned Israel's actions against the flotilla.

Earlier it was reported that the Israeli military intercepted 21 vessels from the flotilla, which consists of 58 vessels and 345 participants from 39 countries. The IDF, as reported by Ynet, began intercepting ships off the coast of Crete heading to the coast of the Gaza Strip as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla.