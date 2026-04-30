Slovakian PM Fico says to lay flowers at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow

BRATISLAVA, April 30. /TASS/. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico plans to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Russian capital of Moscow on May 9, but does not intend to attend the V-Day Parade on Red Square, the Slovakian premier said on Thursday.

"I'm not going to Moscow to attend the military parade. I'm travelling to Moscow to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall. And do you know why? Because tens of thousands of Red Army soldiers died during the liberation of Slovakia," Fico said during a meeting with Slovakian students at higher learning educational institutions as posted in a video message on his Facebook (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta designated as extremist) official account.

Fico highlighted that Slovakia is home to memorial sites of mass graves of Red Army soldiers. He emphasized that liberating soldiers who were under the age of 18 are buried there.

The prime minister of Slovakia added that following his visit to Moscow, he would head to Normandy to take part in celebrations marking the 82nd anniversary of the opening of the second front, and then visit the United States to thank Americans for their active participation in the anti-Hitler coalition and the defeat of militaristic Japan.