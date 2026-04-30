China not supplying air defense systems, drones to Iran — defense ministry

BEIJING, April 30. /TASS/. China is not supplying Iran with air defense systems or drones, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said at a briefing.

"We have answered these questions repeatedly and oppose the spread of this false information," he said in response to claims that China is supplying Tehran with air defense systems and drones or preparing to use Iraq as a go-between amid the Iran-US conflict.

The spokesman clarified that China has friendly military ties with Iraq. He added that China controls its military exports, cooperates with friendly nations, and helps ensure regional and global peace and stability.