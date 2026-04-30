US troop withdrawal from Germany could derail Tomahawk deployment plan — Politico

WASHINGTON, April 30. /TASS/. The possible reduction of the US military contingent in Germany could derail plans to deploy Tomahawk missiles there by the end of the year, the Politico publication reported.

"The move could also disrupt medium-term US defense plans, as the US also aims to place long-range Tomahawk land attack missiles in Germany by next year. Berlin has also requested Typhoon missile launcher systems [from the US]," the publication writes, noting that US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is currently traveling in Germany. The US and Germany reached a deal to deploy Tomahawk and other long-range weapons in July 2025.

Reducing the number of US troops stationed in Germany could be both logistically and politically challenging, the article notes. For example, Republicans in Congress may oppose the troop reduction, as they did with the withdrawal of some troops from Romania in 2025. Furthermore, the House of Representatives last December passed a bill limiting the administration’s ability to withdraw troops in Europe.

Previously, US President Donald Trump stated that his administration was considering reducing the number of troops stationed in Germany. The American leader did not specify why the administration mulling the move, but the publication notes that the statement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz "infuriated" the White House with his comments that he believed Washington lacked a credible strategy on Iran.

Trump ordered the withdrawal of 12,000 US troops from Germany in July 2020 during his first term in office, but Congress pushed back against the move and the Pentagon was not able to complete it before President Joe Biden took office. The publication notes that "Trump’s warning on troops marks the latest instance of his casting aside relations with a NATO country to pursue his policy aims.".