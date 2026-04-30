China does not benefit from Iran's conflict with US — Defense Ministry

BEIJING, April 30. /TASS/. China is not looking to take advantage of the US-Iranian armed conflict, said official Defense Ministry representative Zhang Xiaogang.

"China is not the initiating actor of this crisis, nor is it one of the parties involved. We have never added fuel to the fire or tried to take advantage of the situation. We have always sought to promote a ceasefire and the end of hostilities," he said at a briefing.

He said that media outlets trying to blame China for what happened are engaging in political manipulation and ignoring facts.

"This war should not have happened, it does not benefit either side," Zhang Xiaogang said.

He added that Beijing will continue to promote de-escalation in accordance with the proposals put forward by President Xi Jinping, and will "play a constructive role to finally achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.".