Zelensky extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has signed a law extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days: from May 4 to August 2.

The website of the Verkhovna Rada posted the text of the corresponding bill.

Martial law and general mobilization were introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then, they have been extended multiple times. Due to martial law, neither parliamentary, presidential, nor local elections are held in the country, a situation exploited by Zelensky, whose presidential term expired on May 20, 2024.