French parliament votes down another resolution of no confidence in government

PARIS, January 23. /TASS/. France’s National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, has voted down a second resolution on no confidence in the Sebastien Lecornu government.

"The resolution failed to garner enough votes and was not passed," lower house speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said.

The resolution was initiated by the right-wing National Rally party. It was supported by 142 out of 577 lawmakers, whereas 289 votes were needed to pass it.

Earlier, the National Assembly turned down a similar resolution initiated by the rightist La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party. The resolution was supported by 269 lawmakers.

Both resolutions were initiated after the prime minister adopted a law on the country’s budget for 2026 under the government’s responsibility without a parliament vote.

Lecornu had earlier promised not to use this instrument but following several futile rounds of parliamentary debates, he stated that he would be forced to resort to extreme measures. He said the discussion of the budget bill in parliament was blocked by La France Insoumise and National Rally, which he blamed for preventing the budget from being adopted on time.

The parties, in turn, promised to submit no-confidence resolutions again.

The 2026 budget provides for reducing overall spending, with the exception of defense, where the government plans to increase expenditures by 6.7 billion euros.