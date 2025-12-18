No agreement yet between Ukraine, US on final version of peace plan — Zelensky

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Ukraine and the United States have not yet agreed on the final version of a peace plan, Vladimir Zelensky told journalists.

"So far, there is no agreed final version of a peace plan. I think when we have completed all the documents, we will be able to get in touch with [US President Donald] Trump," the UNIAN agency quoted him as saying.

Zelensky said that the United States is currently "pursuing a compromise" on Donbass. He noted that the question of arming the future Ukrainian army remains unresolved, with Kiev still expecting its strength to be "no less than 800,000."

He also criticized Washington for failing to exert pressure on Moscow.

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States had stepped up pressure on Ukraine to secure concessions to end the conflict. In recent weeks, negotiations over a Ukrainian settlement have taken place in Europe, notably in London and Berlin, involving leaders of major European countries, including Great Britain, France, and Germany—alongside Zelensky. The discussions focused on the US peace plan aimed at ending hostilities in Ukraine while considering Russian demands.

The first round of negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Berlin on December 14 and lasted about five hours. The parties continued negotiations on Monday morning; the meeting lasted about two hours. The US delegation included US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader’s son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner. Ukraine was represented by Vladimir Zelensky, Secretary of the Security Council Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov. It later became known that at the end of the week, a Ukrainian delegation would head to the United States to continue negotiations.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin expects information from the US as soon as it is ready on the results of work with the Europeans and Ukrainians to resolve the conflict.