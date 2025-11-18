MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak, has departed for London to meet with Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valeriy Zaluzhny, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army, Ukrainian media outlet Babel reported, citing two sources.

The specific topics are unknown, but the trip comes amid calls in the Verkhovna Rada for Yermak’s resignation over a corruption scandal. Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak suggested Yermak might offer Zaluzhny the position of head of Zelensky’s office or that of Prime Minister.

Zaluzhny was named Zelensky’s main rival in future elections a year ago, with many linking his dismissal and "exile" to London to this. He continues to beat Zelensky in public opinion polls.

On November 10, independent anti-corruption agencies announced a large-scale operation dubbed Midas. Searches were conducted at the home of Timur Mindich, who is often referred to as Zelensky’s "wallet," as well as at the residence of Justice Minister German Galuschenko, who had served as Minister of Energy at the time of the events under investigation, and at the Energoatom company. Charges were filed against several participants in the scheme, including Mindich, former Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Chernyshov, ex-advisor to the Minister of Energy Igor Mironyuk, CEO of Energoatom Dmitry Basov, along with several businessmen and employees of the so-called back-office responsible for money laundering.