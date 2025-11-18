Israel attacks Hamas training camp in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, November 18. /TASS/. Israel has attacked a Hamas training camp in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck terrorists who operated in a Hamas training compound in the [Palestinian refugee camp] Ain al-Hilweh area in southern Lebanon. The military compound that was struck was used by Hamas terrorists for training and exercises in order to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel," it said.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munition, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," it said, adding that Israel will continue operating "against Hamas terrorists wherever they operate."