WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he is surprised that pace in Ukraine has not yet been reached.

"I’ve actually stopped eight wars. I have another one to go with, Putin," he told reporters before talks with visiting Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud.

"I’m a little surprised that <…> it’s taken longer than I thought," he said.

Russia has repeatedly said that it is ready to continue talks with Ukraine. Thus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated this in early September. He stressed that a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine remains Russia’s priority. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that the British and Ukrainian media reports about Kiev suspending talks with Moscow reveal the lack of the former’s striving for peace.