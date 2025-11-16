Greece, Ukraine agree on cooperation in developing unmanned surface vehicles

ATHENS, November 16. /TASS/. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Vladimir Zelensky, who is on a visit to Athens, discussed defense cooperation and agreed on cooperation in the area of the development and use of unmanned surface vehicles, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported.

According to the agency, the meeting yielded a joint statement saying that the sides have agreed to expand defense cooperation with a focus on strengthening maritime security, including cooperation in the development and use of unmanned surface vehicles, and expanding exchange of information about maritime threats.

The sides also acknowledged the importance of cybersecurity and agreed to develop joint initiatives to enhance the protection of vital infrastructure and counteract cyberattacks and hybrid threats against both countries.

Greece, according to the document, reiterated its commitment to supporting Ukraine on its path toward Euro-Atlantic integration, including its future accession to the European Union.