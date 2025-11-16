Iran thinks recurrence of conflict with Israel is possible — diplomatic source

TEHRAN, November 16. /TASS/. Iran doesn’t rule out a potential recurrence of a conflict with Israel, a source in the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"Naturally, such a probability does exist, but it is difficult to say how high it is. Iran has learnt a lesson from the 12-day war," the source told journalists.

However, in his words, the opposite side must have learnt lessons as well. "They should understand that in case of a new attack, the same scenario will be repeated, but this will not be a surprise for Tehran," he noted.