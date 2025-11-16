UK premier’s former deputy is plotting against him — newspaper

LONDON, November 16. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s former deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, is plotting against Prime Minister and Labor Party leader Keir Starmer, The Sunday Telegraph newspaper wrote citing sources.

According to the sources, Rayner has been offering ministerial posts to certain members of the House of Commons in exchange for their support.

The newspaper wrote that the politician can count on support from trade unions and members of the Labor Party’s left-leaning members. At the same time, a source close to Rayner dismissed the information about the plot.

Rayner was forced to tender her resignation from the posts of the deputy prime minister and the housing secretary on September 5, following media reports that she did not pay stamp duty owed on the purchase of an apartment in East Sussex.

Publications about Starmer’s possible resignation within the next six months have started to emerge against the backdrop of his low popularity ratings. According to Ipsos, only 20% of respondents approve of his policies, while 60% of those interviewed are negative about the current prime minister.

A recent survey by Ipsos indicates that the right-wing populist Reform UK is currently the most popular political force among UK voters, with the support of 33%. Only 18% of responders are ready to vote for the Labor Party, which is the lowest level of support since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.